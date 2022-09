Social Networks Report On Series Of Strong Explosions On Coast In Crimea

Today, September 30, there were several explosions in Crimea. This was reported by the ChP/Krym Telegram channel. First there were reports of explosions in Alupka, Yalta and Partenit, then they reported about explosions throughout the Southern coast of Crimea.

It is noted that the explosions are powerful, "there were no such things before."

There is currently no official confirmation from local authorities.

The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the explosions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, said that a "referendum" in the occupied cities of the region was taking place "in bushes near shops."

And on Monday, September 26, the so-called DPR and LPR said that "referendums" allegedly took place. Terrorists said the turnout was more than 75%.

The invaders announced fantastic figures of turnout and the total number of people who allegedly took part in the "referendum."