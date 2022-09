Russian troops allegedly sent several combat tactical groups and aviation to unblock Lyman in the Donetsk Region, in which the group of occupiers was trapped in a semi-circle.

This was reported by the so-called assistant minister of internal affairs of the terrorist grouping LPR, Vitalii Kyseliov.

According to him, now a difficult battle is going on in Lyman. The Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly threw all their forces and reserves into capturing the city.

Kyseliov added that the Russian occupying army intends to conduct an operation to unblock Lyman.

"Military sources report the transfer of reinforcements of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to the Krasnolymanskyi direction and the start of an operation to unblock the city... In the operation to unblock this area of ​​defense and change the operational-tactical situation, 4 combat tactical groups of the 58th Army, reinforced by heavy equipment, are taking part. Airlifted aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces with FAB-500 and 3000," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, September 30, analysts of the Institute for the Study of War published a report in which it is said that the Ukrainian military probably took Lyman in a semi-encirclement.

According to the information referred to by ISW experts, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are attacking Lyman simultaneously from three sides.

We will remind, also today the head of the so-called DPR Denys Pushylin confirmed that the Russian troops in Lyman were in a semi-circle.