Reznikov Holds Telephone Conversation With U.S. Secretary Of Defense And Announces Good News

Oleksii Reznikov, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, announced good news after a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Reznikov wrote about this on Twitter.

Thus, Reznikov reported that he had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of Defense, discussing with him, in particular, news from the front.

"Had a telephone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of Defense. Discussed news from the front, Ramstein 6 and ways to strengthen our capabilities. Good news will be announced soon. Lloyd Austin III confirmed that the U.S. does not recognize the "referendum" on Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories. The Ukrainian army will continue to use weapons for the de-occupation of our land," Reznikov wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the media, the USA and the EU are ready to introduce new sanctions against Russia after the nuclear threats.

Meanwhile, the United States will provide Ukraine with an additional USD 457.5 million in civil security assistance.

On September 8, Blinken arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit and brought additional aid.

Also, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that without the support of the United States, Ukraine will not be able to return the territories occupied by Russia.