Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg will hold an urgent briefing on Friday, September 30.

The corresponding announcement is posted on the alliance's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On Friday, 30 September 2022, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will brief the media at NATO HQ,” it said.

The briefing will take place at approximately 7 p.m. Kyiv time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "agreements on the accession to Russia" of the captured territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.

At the same time, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on Friday, after which he announced the submission of an application by Ukraine to join NATO under an accelerated procedure.