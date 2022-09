Ukraine is applying to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) under an accelerated procedure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a video message following a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"De facto, we have already passed our way to NATO. De facto, we have already proven compatibility with the Alliance standards. They are real for Ukraine - real on the battlefield and in all aspects of our interaction. We trust each other, we help each other and we protect each other. This is the alliance. De facto. Today, Ukraine is applying to do it de jure. By a procedure that will match our meaning to protect our entire community. In an accelerated order. We are taking our defining step by signing Ukraine's application to join NATO in an accelerated order," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed "agreements on the accession to Russia" of the captured territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions.