First Group Of Mobilized Russians Already Arrived In Occupied Territories Of Donbas

The first group of Russians, called up as part of the mobilization, has already arrived in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk Region. There they allegedly undergo training.

This was reported in the so-called "People's Militia of the DPR."

"The first servicemen called up for military service within partial mobilization announced in Russia have arrived in the area of ​ ​ a special military operation, on the territory of the DPR," the report said.

Mobilized Russians who arrived in the occupied territory of the Donetsk Region are now allegedly undergoing an "intensive training course."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal to the Russians, in which he announced the start of mobilization in the country.

On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that as part of mobilization, 300,000 people are planned to be drafted into the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces.

Later, the State Duma of the Russian Federation named the regions of Russia that mobilization will affect the most.

Recall that earlier British intelligence announced that mobilized Russians could be thrown to the front lines with almost no training.