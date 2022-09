AFU Repel Enemy Attacks In Areas Of 9 Settlements On September 29 - General Staff

Last day, September 29, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian occupiers in the areas of nine settlements.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the enemy fires at the positions of Ukrainian troops along the contact line, conducts aerial reconnaissance.

It also strikes civilian infrastructure and civilian housing in violation of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare.

Over the past day, the Russian occupiers launched 5 missile and 11 air strikes, carried out more than 100 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on military and civilian facilities in Ukraine.

Almost 50 settlements got under enemy attacks, in particular, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Bakhmut, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Mykolaiv, Nikopol, Voznesensk, Pavlivka, Vysokopillia, Bilohirka and Myrne.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

"Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Kurdiumivka, New York, Pervomaiske and Bezimenne," the General Staff said.

To support the actions of ground groups, Defense Forces aircraft launched 29 strikes on the enemy during the day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 5 Iranian strike drones over the past day.