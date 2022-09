The head of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" Denis Pushilin has admitted that the group of the Russian army in the area of ​ ​ the village of Lyman, Donetsk Region, got into semi-encirclement.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Friends, Chervonyi Lyman news is alarming. ‘Ukraine’s armed formations’ are struggling to overshadow our historical event in any way. Currently Chervonyi Lyman is semi-encircled, the road from Svatove is under our control, but periodically under fire," Pushilin wrote.

According to him, the settlements of Yampil and Drobysheve located near Lyman are not fully controlled by Russian troops.

Pushilin stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine threw large forces to eliminate the group of troops of the invaders in Lyman.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy continues to send newly mobilized low-skilled personnel to combat areas.

So, on September 26, seven tanks were sent to Lyman, Donetsk Region, two of them got into a traffic accident.