The Armed Forces of Ukraine over the past day shot down 5 Iranian strike drones.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

To support the actions of ground groups, Defense Forces aircraft launched 29 strikes during the day.

The defeat of six strongholds, twenty areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as three enemy anti-aircraft missile systems was confirmed. In addition, Ukrainian air defense units shot down one Mi-8 helicopter, one Su-25 attack aircraft and seven UAVs, including five made in Iran.

Missile troops and artillery over the past day hit five command posts, fifteen areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, six warehouses with ammunition and fuel-lubricants, one anti-aircraft missile system and eight other important enemy objects.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus is checking radio hardware, which may indicate the possibility of the use of Belarusian airfields by the Russian Armed Forces.