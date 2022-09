Belarusian Authorities Order Law Enforcers To Help Russian Military In Mobilizing Russians Who Came To Belarus

The Belarusian authorities have instructed their law enforcement agencies to assist the Russian military in mobilizing Russians who recently came to the territory of Belarus.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The authorities of the Republic of Belarus instructed law enforcement agencies to assist representatives of the Russian Armed Forces in mobilizing Russian citizens who recently entered the country," the Defense Intelligence said.

According to intelligence, after the transfer of additional forces to the territory of Belarus, Russian troops will use military equipment from Belarusian warehouses.

It is also planned to strengthen due to equipment and weapons removed from storage on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Due to the lack of equipment for the transportation of personnel of the occupation forces, it is planned to mobilize civilian trucks and cars.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus is checking radio hardware, which may indicate the possibility of the use of Belarusian airfields by the Russian Armed Forces.

Belarus is preparing to accept 20,000 mobilized from Russia.