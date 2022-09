Belarus Probably Preparing To Provide Its Airfields For Use Of Russian Armed Forces - General Staff

Belarus is checking radio equipment, which may indicate the possibility of using Belarusian airfields by the Russian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation is without significant changes. At the same time, on September 21, the Republic of Belarus began checking the means of radio technical support of the airfield network, which may indirectly indicate the possibility of the use of Belarusian airfields by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the General Staff said.

The rotation of aviation units of the joint training center of the air forces and air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia took place with the replacement of three of the four existing multi-purpose Su-30М fighters.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus is preparing to receive 20,000 mobilized from Russia.