AFU Probably Surrounded Lyman And Cut Off Retreat Routes For Occupiers - ISW

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could probably break through the defenses of the Russian occupation army near Lyman in the Donetsk Region and encircle the city.

This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which was published today, September 30.

ISW analysts relied on reports from Russian military correspondents and bloggers when compiling the report.

According to their reports, the Ukrainian military was able to break through the defense of the occupiers in the area of ​​the settlement of Stavky. It is located 10 kilometers from Lyman.

It is also reported that units of the Armed Forces established control over the section of Torske-Drobysheve road. It is the last supply route for a group of Russian troops holding defenses west of Lyman.

"The correspondent called the situation “extremely difficult” for elements of the BARS-13 detachment and the 752nd Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 20th Combined Arms Army, which are reportedly defending around Drobysheve and into Lyman,” the report said.

According to other information, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have almost completely surrounded Lyman and are attacking the city simultaneously from three sides.

Ukrainian forces allegedly also cut off the Svatove-Lyman road, leaving Russian troops in the area without supplies and the opportunity to retreat.

ISW analysts note that Russian military correspondents and bloggers agree that Ukrainian troops will be able to liberate Lyman from the invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, September 27, the Ukrainian military liberated the settlement of Pisky-Radkivski. The village is located north of Lyman in the Kharkiv Region.

On the same day, it became known that units of the Armed Forces took control of the settlement of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, which the occupiers used as a logistics hub.