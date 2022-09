Russia Keeps 3 Kalibr Carrier Ships In Black Sea And Can Attack With 24 Missiles - Operational Command South

There are currently 3 Russian Kalibr carrier ships in the Black Sea. The invaders can attack Ukraine with 24 cruise missiles. This is stated in the message of the Operational Command South.

Thus, it is reported that a grouping of the enemy fleet of 13 ships is maneuvering, coming closer to the southern coast of Crimea.

"The Russians have 3 surface-to-air missile carriers, which means 24 Kalibrs," the statement says.

Also, the military called on citizens to respond correctly to the signals of air alarms, as well as to maintain wisdom, balance and calmness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ships of the Russian Federation are kept near the coast of Crimea - in a missile-safe area. The threat of missile strikes and shelling in the reach zones by enemy weapons remains extremely relevant.

Meanwhile, Russia's Black Sea Fleet Command has almost certainly redeployed its Kilo-class submarines from its home port of Sevastopol to Novorossiysk in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

The guarantee of basing the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea was probably one of the reasons that prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex the peninsula in 2014.