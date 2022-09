Minimum Pension Will Increase To UAH 2,680, And Minimum Wage To UAH 6,700 From October

From October 1, the minimum pension in Ukraine will increase by UAH 80 to UAH 2,680, and the minimum wage - by UAH 200 to UAH 6,700.

This is evidenced by the state budget data for the current year, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The increase in the minimum wage is the basis for recalculating the minimum amount of pensions by age for unemployed citizens who have reached the age of 65 and over and who have insurance experience: men - at least 35 years, women - at least 30 years.

From October 1, the minimum age pension for such pensioners will be UAH 2,680 (6,700 x 40%).

For persons who work, including those who are self-employed and registered as self-employed persons, the minimum amounts of old-age pensions at the level of 40% of the minimum wage will be established after dismissal.

Supplements for overtime work, other allowances and increases provided for by law are set up to the minimum age pension.

From October 1, 2022, pensioners who have reached the age from 70 to 75 will receive a monthly compensation supplement to their pension in the amount of up to UAH 300 (the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine "On additional social protection of certain categories of persons in 2022 and in the future" dated September 15, 2021, No. 963).

For pensioners who will reach 70 years after October 1, the monthly compensation payment will be established from the date of reaching this age.

Pensioners over the age of 80 will receive a monthly compensatory supplement to their pension in the amount of up to UAH 500 as of April 1, 2020.

After indexation from March 01, 2022, this surcharge increased to UAH 579.

Pensioners aged from 75 to 80 years and older were paid a compensatory supplement in the amount of UAH 400 from October 1, 2021. After indexation from March 01m 2022, this supplement increased to UAH 456.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed confirmation of work experience for the purpose of pensions in the absence of a work book by the testimony of witnesses in the case of locating the enterprise in the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russia or in the area of ​​military (combat) operations.