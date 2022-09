Occupiers hit humanitarian convoy on its way out of Zaporizhzhia, casualties reported

On Friday morning, September 30, Russian occupiers attacked a humanitarian convoy on its way out of Zaporizhzhia. Casualties have been reported.

Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

Thus, Starukh reported that people were standing in line to leave the temporarily occupied territory to pick up their relatives or take help.

"There are dead and wounded. Rescuers, medics, all services are currently working on the spot," Starukh wrote.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the "independence" of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions, according to the official Internet portal of legal information of the Russian Federation.

Also on Tuesday morning, September 27, the Russian occupiers launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, on the night of Monday, September 26, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at Zaporizhzhia again. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack.

And on September 25, the Russian occupiers hit Zaporizhzhia with rockets. Civil infrastructure of the city was damaged.