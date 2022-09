Russian Troops Tried To Break Through AFU Defense In Areas Of 11 Settlements - General Staff

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine today repelled attacks by the Russian occupation army near eleven settlements in the east and south of Ukraine.

This is stated in the evening operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the command, the Russian army continues to concentrate on the complete capture of the territory of the Donetsk Region and the maintenance of the previously occupied regions of the country.

During the day, the Ukrainian military successfully repelled attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Vesela Dolyna, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Kurdiumivka, New York, Pervomaiske, Vyimka, Pavlivka and Bezimenne.

The troops of the invaders also make attempts to disrupt the active actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in various sections of the front.

To date, Russian troops have launched 4 missile and 4 air strikes, as well as carried out more than 28 attacks from multiple rocket launchers on military and civilian targets.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today the General Staff said that after recognizing the results of the so-called "referendums," Russia may resort to an even greater escalation of the conflict.

We also reported that according to representatives of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Russia is very likely to use nuclear weapons.