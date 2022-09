The Russian authorities may resort to escalation at the front and attacks on infrastructure facilities of Ukraine after "pseudo-referendums" and mobilization, said Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrinform on Thursday, September 29.

Hromov recalled that mobilization continues in the aggressor state.

"After pseudo-referendums and the enemy's buildup of its forces, escalation of the situation is not ruled out. This will be characterized primarily by the enemy striking at critical infrastructure with simultaneous attempts to intensify hostilities in order to seize the territories of the entire Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 29, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi said that the threat of Russia using nuclear weapons against Ukraine is now very high.

On September 28, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that Putin would not use strategic nuclear weapons.

At the same time, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin again threatened the world to use nuclear weapons.