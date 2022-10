Workers work at the construction site of an undersea tunnel in Dalian Bay, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Photo by Xinhua/Pan Yulong.

Construction of an undersea tunnel was completed in Dalian Bay, which accommodates a two-way six-lane urban expressway through the sea area in the city of Dalian, Liaoning Province. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The subsea tunnel, the first of its kind in the north China region, consists of 18 tubes, each 180 meters long and weighing about 60,000 tonnes. The 5.1-km expressway through the tunnel has a designed speed of 60 km per hour.

The tunnel will be open to traffic next year when it will add a north-south fast track alleviating traffic congestion in the port city of Dalian.

