Zaluzhnyi Shares With NATO Forces Commander In Europe Cavoli Vision For Responding To Mobilization In Russia

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi has shared with General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command, the vision of responding to mobilization in Russia and received encouraging esteem and assurances of further support.

Zaluzhnyi announced this on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I had a conversation with General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of the United States European Command. We have shared thoughts on the operational situation, further plans and needs for weapons. I have shared with General Cavoli the vision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the mobilization in russian federation. I have received encouraging esteem and assurances of further support,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia plans to call 300,000 reservists during mobilization.