Zelenskyy Discusses With Duda Pseudo-Referendums And Introduction Of Joint Border Control At Checkpoints

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with Polish President Andrzej Duda pseudo-referendums, the introduction of joint border control at all checkpoints, as well as military and defense cooperation.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda. The main attention was paid to the international reaction to illegal referendums held by Russia in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions," it says.

The head of state thanked the Polish leader for a clear position on the non-recognition of the so-called referendums.

The parties also discussed issues of military and defense cooperation.

In addition, the Ukrainian President congratulated Poland on the official opening of the Baltic Pipeline.

Zelenskyy also stressed the interest of the Ukrainian side in introducing joint border and customs control at all checkpoints and accelerating work on a bilateral agreement in this area.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Russian media reports, the ceremony of signing agreements on the "accession" of the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions will be held in Moscow on September 30 at 3 p.m. in the Grand Kremlin Palace.