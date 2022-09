The warriors of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Odesa Air Command South have shot down two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft over the Mykolaiv Region. This was reported by the South Operational Command on Facebook on Thursday, September 29.

"On September 29, at about 5 p.m., in the Bashtanka District of the Mykolaiv Region, two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft were shot down by the warriors of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Odesa Air Command South," it was said.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated three Orlan-10 operational-tactical-level UAVs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 7, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and destroyed more than 80 occupiers in the southern direction.

On September 27, the Ukrainian military destroyed another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the sky over the Kherson Region.

Also, Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners on the morning of September 16 shot down another Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Kherson Region.