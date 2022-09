Russia could get hundreds of kamikaze drones and other drones from Iran. They were delivered by four Il-76 transport aircraft. This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat on the air of the telethon.

"If we talk about those four Il-76 aircraft, then, of course, we are not talking about thousands, because, in addition to the drones themselves, there are control stations for them, there are other strike UAVs that the occupiers received. Perhaps, they received hundreds of them, given the cargo cockpits of these aircraft," he said.

Ihnat did not rule out that there are other ways to transport Iranian drones. At the same time, the speaker noted that Ukrainian defenders are developing various tactical techniques for shooting down these drones.

"You should not dramatize with these drones. Yes, this is an unpleasant thing that you have to fight, take new tactical techniques, because the enemy did not use such ones before," Ihnat emphasized.

