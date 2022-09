Russia Bans Men From Leaving Their Place Of Residence Without Permission Of Military Registration Offices

In Russia, they said that those who fall under mobilization are prohibited from leaving their place of residence.

The "new" rules for Russians were announced by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

"I draw your attention, according to the 31-FZ "On Mobilization Training and Mobilization in the Russian Federation," citizens on military registration from the moment of the announcement of mobilization are prohibited from leaving their place of residence without the permission of military commissariats (Article 21)," Volodin wrote.

According to him, "there is such a rule of law, and all those liable for military service should be guided by it."

Recall that in seven days of mobilization, which continues in Russia, more people fled to neighboring countries than invaded Ukraine in February.

A political expert believes that Russia is going to massively mobilize Ukrainian men in all the occupied territories on October 1.

Meanwhile, Advisor to the Head of the President’s Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that Ukraine does not need to announce mobilization, because it has reserves and is ready for more Russian military.