Ukraine Preparing To Become Member Of Council Of Europe Development Bank

Ukraine is preparing to become a member of the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB).

Ukrainian News Agency learned this form a statement of the Ministry of Finance.

Today, September 29, Deputy Minister of Finance Olha Zykova and Director of the Department of International Financial Projects Kateryna Yelishyeva met with representatives of the Council of Europe Office in Ukraine to discuss Ukraine's accession to the Council of Europe Development Bank.

In accordance with the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and PACE Resolution 2198 (2018) "Humanitarian Consequences of the War in Ukraine", the Interagency Group on Ukraine's Membership in the CEB was established.

The goal is to provide housing for citizens of Ukraine, including internally displaced persons, and to facilitate the implementation of the state housing policy.

Cooperation also includes the development of new financial and credit programs, the implementation of international investment projects, including for further lending to internally displaced persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of Europe Development Bank is a multilateral financial institution that has an exclusively social orientation.

The CEB was established in 1956 with the aim of solving issues related to the socially oriented reintegration of refugees, displaced persons and migrants by European countries.

Membership in the Bank is open to all member states of the Council of Europe and European countries.

As of today, the Bank's members are 40 member states of the Council of Europe, the Holy See and Kosovo.

Ukraine received EUR 500 million in grant aid from the EU.