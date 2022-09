President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convening an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) on September 30.

The speaker of the head of state Serhii Nykyforov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convening an urgent meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine tomorrow. The agenda and other details will be reported subsequently," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Russian media reports, the ceremony of signing agreements on the "accession" of the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions will be held in Moscow on September 30 at 3 p.m. in the Grand Kremlin Palace.