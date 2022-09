Russian troops on Thursday morning launched missile attacks on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk Region, 11 people were wounded.

The mayor of Kramatorsk Oleksandr Honcharenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kramatorsk got under 4 missile strikes. We already know about 11 wounded (1 in serious condition)," he informed.

In turn, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko said on a Telegram channel that the Russians damaged the building of the former boarding school, high-rise buildings, road surface, the premises of the second city hospital and Ukrtelecom.

"Another blow to the city, which is not directly on the front line, once again proves that it is dangerous for civilians to remain in the region.

Evacuate! Do not put yourselves in danger," the head of the region appealed to local residents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 17, the invaders fired on the Slovyansk Thermal Power Plant in the Donetsk Region.