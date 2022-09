Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners. 4 military and 2 civilians returned home.

This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak.

Among those released from Russian captivity:

officers - Oleksii Bulakhov and Mykola Kostenko,

soldiers - Liudmyla Herasymenko and Ivan Zemlyanoy,

civilians - Viktoriya Andrusha and Yana Mayboroda.

"More of ours are at home. Another exchange of prisoners took place. We returned 6 of our people – 4 marines and 2 civilians," Yermak wrote.

He noted that each of the freed Ukrainians has his own story. After all, for example, Viktoriya Andrusha was taken from her home by Russian soldiers on March 27, because in the girl's phone they found data about enemy equipment, which she transmitted to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Later, she was taken to the Russian Federation and held in the Kursk remand prison.

At the same time, Yana Mayboroda was captured because her phone contained photos of Russian equipment in the Chornobyl Zone.

And the released military took part in the battles for Mariupol.

The head of the President's Office noted that exchanges continue and the government's goal is to return all our people.

"We are working on this non-stop, and we will definitely do it. I thank for the effective work of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. This month, we returned 235 of our people. We are not stopping," Yermak added.

It will be recalled that earlier Ukraine returned 215 defenders from Russian captivity in exchange for Medvedchuk and 55 Russian POWs.

In addition, Ukrainian intelligence explained why Russia needed Medvedchuk.