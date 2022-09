"Accession" To Russia Of Occupied Territories Of Ukraine Will Take Place In Kremlin On September 30

The ceremony of signing agreements on the "accession" of the occupied territories of the Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions will be held in Moscow on September 30 at 3 p.m. in the Grand Kremlin Palace.

This was reported by the Russian publication RIA Novosti with reference to the broadcaster of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, Ukrainian News reports.

"Tomorrow in the Grand Kremlin Palace, in the St. George Hall, at 3 p.m., a ceremony will be held to sign agreements on the accession of new territories to the Russian Federation. There will be a voluminous speech by President Putin at this event," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the agreements will be signed "with all four territories where referendums were held."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's recognition of pseudo-referendums and another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory will mean that there can be no negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pseudo-referendums organized by the Russian invaders took place from September 23 to 27 in the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.