Ukraine has received EUR 500 million in grant aid from the European Union.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Finance, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On September 28, the government of Ukraine received EUR 500 million in EU grant funds as part of the Contract on State Development and Strengthening of Stability - III, signed by the parties on September 5 of this year.

The specified funds were included in the general fund of the state budget and will be directed to ensure the financing of the most urgent state expenditures, in particular in the social and humanitarian spheres.

Part of the funds will also be used to support food security and strengthen the country's economic stability by ensuring uninterrupted production of agricultural and food products, including by supporting small farms' access to working capital.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 17, the State Budget of Ukraine received a grant from the United States in the amount of USD 1.5 billion from the Trust Fund of the World Bank.