On Thursday, September 29, three more vessels with 60,400 tons of agricultural products for African and Asian countries left the commercial seaports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On September 29, three vessels left the ports of Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi. On board they are carrying 60,400 tons of agricultural products for African and Asian countries. Among them is PATRONUS, which is transporting 27,500 tons of Ukrainian wheat for Tunisia," it says.

It is noted that in almost two months of operation of the "grain corridor", 238 ships with 5.46 million tons of agricultural products destined for the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa left Ukrainian ports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on September 28, four more ships with 115,000 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe left the sea trade ports Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the seaports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.