The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Zalizne, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Mykolayivka Druga, Ozerianivka, Pervomaiske, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, and Bezimenne.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The situation in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions has not changed significantly.

In other directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery:

in the Siversk direction - in the areas of Senkivka and Bleshnia settlements of the Chernihiv Region, as well as Seredyna Buda, Havrylova Sloboda, Khliborob, Myropilske, and Riasne of the Sumy Region;

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Sosnivka, Krasne, Hrushivka, Senkove, Dvorichna, and Kolodiazne;

in the Kramatorsk direction - in the areas of Novoselivka, Staryi Karavan, Shchurove, Zakitne, Dibrova, Ozerne, and Verkhniokamiyanske settlements;

in the Bakhmut direction - Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Toretsk, Opytne, Ivanivske, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka, and Vesele;

in the Avdiyivka direction – Avdiyivka, Berdychi, Pisky, Pervomaiske, and Mariyinka.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. At the same time, he carried out artillery shelling near Novoukraiyinka, Neskuchne, Vremivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Charivne, Chervone, Novopol, and Uspenivka.

Areas of about 25 settlements along the contact line were shelled in the Pivdennyi Buh direction. In order to conduct reconnaissance, adjust fire, and strike at civilian infrastructure objects, the enemy made more than 45 sorties of UAVs in this direction.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Zalizne, Bakhmutske, Odradivka, Mykolayivka Druha, Ozerianivka, Pervomaiske, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, and Bezimenne.

To support the actions of the ground groups, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 16 strikes during the day. The defeat of three strongholds, ten places of accumulation of weapons and military equipment, as well as three anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy was confirmed. In addition, our air defense units, in different directions, shot down four UAVs and four Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Missile troops and artillery continue to inflict fire damage on enemy facilities. In particular, during the day, two command posts, seven areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the enemy, one repeater station, three radiolocation stations, two warehouses with ammunition, and one with fuel and lubricants were affected.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, stated that after the referendums in the so-called republics of Donbas, as well as in the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions and "their final incorporation into the Russian Federation, it will be necessary to free the Donetsk region from its administrative limits."