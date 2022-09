The Armed Forces of Ukraine can surround Russian troops near Lyman and along the northern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, after which they will have the opportunity to advance deep into the Luhansk Region.

This follows from a statement by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

"The collapse of the Lyman location is likely to have serious consequences for the Russian group in the north of Donetsk and the west of Luhansk Regions and may allow Ukrainian troops to threaten the positions of the Russian Federation along the western border of the Luhansk Region and in the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk area," the ISW said.

There they believe that the defeat of the Russians in Lyman will lead to an even greater drop in morale, which has already been seriously reduced after the defeat of the Russian army in the Kharkiv Region.

"The angry reaction of the Russian information space probably played a role in the fact that Putin announced a partial mobilization shortly after the first large-scale counteroffensive of Ukraine, trying to strengthen the units of the Russian army," the analysts added.

The situation in the Lyman area in the last several days The AFU:

took control of Zelena Dolyna (15 km north of Lyman) and advanced east to take control of Kolodiazi (11 km northeast of Lyman);

advanced to the southeast of Kolodiazi and are fighting on the outskirts of Torske, only 12 km northeast of Lyman;

gathered near Yampil (13 km southeast of Lyman) and broke through the Russian defensive lines there to advance on Torske from the southwest;

attack Shandryholove, approximately 10 km northwest of Lyman;

liberated Novoselivka, south of Shandryholove and 10 km northwest of Lyman.

trying to take control of the Svatove-Lyman road, which is now a critical ground line of communication (GLOC) for the Russian group in Lyman.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, stated that after the referendums in the so-called "republics of Donbas," as well as in the occupied parts of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Regions and "their final incorporation into the Russian Federation, it will be necessary to free the Donetsk Region within its administrative limits."