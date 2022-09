The Ukreximbank state-owned financial institution paid off the debt under the refinancing loan of the National Bank of Ukraine in the amount of UAH 1 billion ahead of schedule.

This follows from a statement by the bank, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

It is reported that Ukreximbank currently has sufficient accumulated liquidity, but at the same time, if necessary, for the purpose of proper structuring, it will attract funds from the NBU to finance strategic initiatives and priority areas of the state's economy.

Refinancing was raised in August 2020 for a period of three years.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, 100% of the shares of Ukreximbank belong to the state.

The bank has put up for sale a Robinson R66 helicopter, which is the subject of security in the bankruptcy case of a legal entity.