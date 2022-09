Ukraine Will Receive 18 HIMARS And Other Assistance From US For USD 1.1 Billion

The United States Department of Defense has announced the provision of additional assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 1.1 billion, in which the Ukrainian military will receive 18 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), ammunition for them and other military equipment. This follows from a statement on the U.S. DoD website on Wednesday, September 28.

The U.S. DoD says Ukraine will receive USD 1.1 billion for additional, long-term security assistance to Ukraine.

The new aid package included:

- 18 HIMARS and their respective ammunition;

- 150 Armored High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs);

- 150 Tactical Vehicles to tow weapons;

- 40 trucks and 80 trailers for transportation of heavy equipment;

- 2 radars for UAVs;

- 20 multifunctional radars.

Also, Ukraine will receive anti-UAV systems, equipment for explosive objects; tactical communication systems, surveillance systems, optics; body armor, field equipment; funding for training, maintenance and support.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 8, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to influence the Russian army using highly mobile HIMARS missile systems and their counterparts.

On August 17, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not lost a single HIMARS complex since their receipt from the United States.

At the end of August, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, confirmed that the Ukrainian military did not lose a single HIMARS.