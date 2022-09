President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau the pseudo-referendums held by Russia in the Ukrainian territories and further support for Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I had a conversation with British Prime Minister Liz Truss. The UK has always been one of the leaders in support of Ukraine. We expect London's leadership in the reaction to Russian pseudo-referendums. The answer should only be to strengthen military and financial support for Ukraine," he wrote.

Zelenskyy thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for his defense support, consistent sanctions policy against Russia and a principled position on the non-recognition of pseudo-referendums.

Also, the head of state discussed with Trudeau the need to provide further economic support to Ukraine, as well as specialized cars for demining de-occupied territories.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine also expects the strongest possible reaction from international partners to Russian nuclear blackmail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday, in a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, Zelenskyy thanked for the non-recognition of pseudo-referendums that Russia held in the occupied territories.