The European Commission has developed a new package of sanctions, which includes a ban on imports of Russian products for EUR 7 billion and export restrictions.

The head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that a new package of anti-Russian sanctions has been developed," he wrote.

Thus, according to him, the European Commission proposes to ban the import of Russian products for EUR 7 billion, introduce new export restrictions, and also prohibit European citizens from holding senior positions in state-owned companies of the Russian Federation.

Yermak welcomed the proposals of the European Commission, but stressed that it is also important to work on introducing a cap on the price of Russian oil.

"Well, OK. But it is also important to work more efficiently with the introduction of a limit on the price of Russian oil," the head of the Office emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the United States and the European Union are ready to impose new sanctions against Russia after the Kremlin's nuclear threats.