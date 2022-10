Iran's Air Force unveiled an indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), which has been specifically designed and for manufactured for training purposes, Press TV reported, according to The Xinhua News Agency reports.

The Shahab (Meteoroid) drone was displayed at a ceremony in the capital Tehran in the presence of senior Iranian military and civil officials.

The drone can carry out observation and reconnaissance missions under various environmental conditions at a maximum altitude of 11,000 feet (about 3.35 km), said the report, adding that it has a flight endurance of eight hours.

The flight radius of Shahab, the upgraded and advanced version of the Iranian Safir (Envoy) drone, is 10 km for training activities, and can be elevated to 200 km on reconnaissance missions, according to the report.