AFU Destroy 400 Occupiers, 6 Tanks And Aircraft. General Staff Announces Russian Losses Per Day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 400 Russian occupiers. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's losses have amounted to 58,150 troops.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces on Facebook.

The Russian occupiers suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Kramatorsk and Donetsk directions.

The total combat losses of Russia as of September 28 were approximately:

personnel - about 58,150 (+ 400) people eliminated;

tanks - 2,312 (+ 6);

armored fighting vehicles - 4,889 (+ 8);

artillery systems - 1381 (+ 3);

MLRS - 331 (+ 0);

air defense systems - 175 (+ 0);

aircraft - 262 (+ 1);

helicopters - 224 (+ 0);

operational-tactical level drones - 989 (+ 12);

cruise missiles - 242 (+ 1);

ships/boats - 15 (+ 0);

vehicles and tank trucks - 3,742 (+ 12);

special equipment - 131 (+ 0).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Sunday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 500 Russian occupiers.

On Monday, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 550 Russian occupiers in a day and shot down an enemy plane.