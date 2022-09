US And EU Ready To Impose New Sanctions On Russia After Kremlin's Nuclear Threats

The United States and the European Union are ready to impose new sanctions against Russia after the Kremlin's nuclear threats.

This is stated in the publication of The Wall Street Journal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, is likely to propose new import and export controls on Russia as soon as Wednesday, according to officials involved in the talks, including an import ban on some Russian diamonds. It will also propose placing additional Russian officials and pro-Kremlin separatists on its sanctions list in the coming days, in a modest new package of measures to increase pressure on the Kremlin,” the publication said.

The commission is also considering a ban on imports of Russian steel and related products that are still not under sanctions, as well as restrictions on imports of chemicals and machines, officials said.

On exports to Russia, Brussels seems intent on offering to tighten its grip on components potentially used in Russian weapons, aviation and hydraulics.

Diplomats say the trade bans cover several billion euros worth of products and they will further reduce trade in non-energy goods between the EU and Russia.

There will also be a number of new individual sanctions against individuals organizing or participating in "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Approval of EU sanctions is likely to take place before EU leaders meet in Prague, Czech Republic, next week.

It is noted that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing its own new series of sanctions, seeking to strengthen the financial border around the Russian economy.

According to U.S. officials, potential targets include Russian government-linked financial institutions critical to the country's economy, notably the Russian Deposit Insurance Agency, which is designed to protect Russian bank accounts, and the national payment card system Mir.

The U.S. is also considering cutting off more Russian banks from SWIFT, export controls for a wider range of goods needed for the functioning of economy and imposing sanctions on more state-owned companies.

No final decision has yet been made on which organizations and goods will be subject to U.S. restrictions, officials said, as the Treasury Department and other agencies involved in the process often prepare a number of potential targets for consideration at the White House.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 26, the UK imposed sanctions against Russia due to pseudo-referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

On September 27, the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada adopted a statement condemning pseudo-referendums that Russia holds in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.