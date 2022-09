After a series of explosions, Russia redeployed troops in Crimea. Some of the sailors and aviation were taken to the territory of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

According to the representative of the Defense Intelligence, Vadym Skibitskyi, part of the personnel of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation is now in Novorossiysk, and aviation was distributed to airfields in Russia.

"We do not exclude that individual warships, supply ships will also be moved from Sevastopol to Novorossiysk. To avoid blows," he said.

At the same time, the number of grouping has not changed, and the occupiers continue to move military equipment, ammunition and personnel along the Kerch Bridge. At the same time, the Russian Federation strengthened air defense on the peninsula.

Skibitskyi explained that Russian troops began to "take a closer look at such concepts as the terrorist threat, the threat from the air, constantly working out these issues during the exercises."

