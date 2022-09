The Ukrainian military have liberated the village of Novoselivka in the Kramatorsk District of the Donetsk Region and raised the Ukrainian flag there.

This is evidenced by videos posted by warriors.

In the released footage, the Ukrainian military poses with a flag against the background of the building. The Russian flag lies on the ground.

It is noted that the soldiers of the 81st brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine de-occupied the settlement of Novoselivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 27 it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Ridkodub, Donetsk Region.

On September 26, it became known that the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv Region was liberated from the Russian invaders.

The Russian occupation army during the day tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of ten settlements of the Donetsk Region. All attacks by the occupiers were unsuccessful.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Pisky-Radkivski, Borova community, Kharkiv Region.

On Monday, September 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the repulsion of attacks by the invaders in the areas of eight settlements in the east of Ukraine.