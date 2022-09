Ukrainian Military Will Be In Crimea By Mid-2023 - US General

The Ukrainian military will push the Russian occupiers into positions of February 23 until the end of 2022. And by the middle of next year, the Armed Forces may be in Crimea.

The former commander of the U.S. Army in Europe, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges announced this in an interview with LRT.

So, Hodges expressed the hope that by the end of this year the Armed Forces will be able to push the Russians into positions of February 23.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces continue to approach Lyman, liberating new settlements.

Also last day, September 27, the Ukrainian military attacked 29 points of concentration of Russian occupiers. The Armed Forces also repelled enemy attacks in areas of eight settlements.