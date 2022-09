The Cabinet of Ministers has terminated the agreement with the Syrian government on air communication.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Syrian Arab Republic on air communication, concluded on April 2, 1993 in Kyiv, was terminated," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in response to Syria's recognition of the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" and the "Donetsk People's Republic" broke off diplomatic relations with Syria without breaking consular relations.