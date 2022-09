Payments To Creditors Of Insolvent Banks Amount To UAH 1.3 Billion In August - DGF

The Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF) states that payments to creditors of insolvent banks in August 2022 amounted to UAH 1.3 billion.

The DGF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As at the beginning of September 2022, the fund had carried out the liquidation procedure of 51 banks and completed the liquidation of 50 banks.

In August 2022, the payments of guaranteed compensation to depositors of banks managed by the fund amounted to UAH 1,287.1 million.

In total, in January-August of this year, depositors of banks liquidated by the fund received a guaranteed refund of UAH 4,187.1 million.

As of September 1, 2022, the total amount of payments within the guaranteed compensation to depositors of banks transferred to the management of the fund after the entry into force of the law "On the Deposit Guarantee System" (February 26, 2012) amounted to UAH 95,166.9 million.

Before the entry into force of this law, the DGF paid depositors a refund totaling UAH 4,686.4 million.

Until 2012, the fund only reimbursed the guaranteed amount to depositors of insolvent banks, while the National Bank carried out temporary administration and liquidation.

Thus, from the beginning of the foundation of the fund, the amount of guaranteed compensation payments amounted to UAH 99,853.3 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, the repayment of bank creditors’ claims in the management of the Deposit Guarantee Fund amounted to UAH 307.7 million.