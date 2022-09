The Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company plans to create a network of 120 car electric charging stations.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today, at a meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted the order developed by the Ministry of Energy entitled On Creation of Network of High-Speed Car Electric Charging Stations by Energoatom. Energoatom plans to create a network of 120 car electric charging stations: 40 - high capacity (160+ kW) and 80 - medium capacity (60+ kW) in regional centers and on the main highways of Ukraine," the statement says.

According to the report, the creation of the network is proposed to be implemented within two years.

Energoatom has significant reserve capacity for the safe production of cheap and clean electricity. Due to Russia's military aggression and the crisis, it provoked in the fuel market, there is a rapid increase in demand for electric cars. In Ukraine today, together with "hybrids," the number of electrified cars is more than 100,000. The creation of a national infrastructure of charging stations will be an impetus not only for the spread of private electric transport, but also for the development of new services using electric vehicles, for example, in the field of delivery and logistics. At the same time, the development of electric transport and related infrastructure means reducing Ukraine's dependence on fossil fuels, reducing the level of harmful emissions into the atmosphere, improvement of the general ecological situation," noted Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, Energoatom ended the first half of the year with a loss of UAH 4.8 billion, increasing its income by 2.8 times to UAH 67.6 billion.

Energoatom is the operator of four operating nuclear power plants, which operate 15 nuclear power units, of which 13 are VVER-1000 and two are VVER-440 with a total installed capacity of 13,835 MW, two hydro units of the Tashlyk HEPP with an installed capacity of 302 MW and two hydro units of the Oleksandrivka HEPP with an installed capacity of 11.5 MW.