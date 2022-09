Yesterday, September 27, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 29 concentration points of the Russian occupiers. The AFU also repelled enemy attacks in the areas of eight settlements.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU on Facebook.

So, it is reported that over the past day, the enemy has launched 10 missile and 17 air strikes carried out more than 105 shelling from multiple rocket-propelled grenades. The Russian occupiers also attack civilian objects, violating the norms of international humanitarian law, and the laws, and customs of warfare.

More than 40 settlements were affected by enemy fire, in particular, Kharkiv, Sloviyansk, Kramatorsk, Mykolayiv, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka.

The situation has not changed significantly in the Volyn and Polisskyi directions.

In other directions, the enemy shelled populated areas with tanks, mortars, and artillery of various types:

in the Slobozhanskyi direction - in the areas of the settlements of Strilechtia, Sosnivka, Chervone, and Hrushivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction – Ridkodub, Katerynivka, and Stary Karavan;

in the direction of Bakhmut - Spirne, Siversk, Serebrianka, Niu York, Bakhmutske, Vesela Dolyna, Yakivstvo, Bilohorivka, and Rozdolivka;

in the Avdiyivka region – Avdiyivka, Berdychi, Dosvidchene, Vodiane, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Karlivka, Mariyinka, and Paraskoviyivka;

more than 25 settlements were shelled by tanks, mortars and barrel artillery in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. Among them are Mykilske, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Nenuchne, Novomykolayivka, Vremivka, Temyrivka, and Olhovske;

more than 30 settlements along the contact line were damaged by fire in the Pivdennyi Buh direction. In order to carry out reconnaissance, adjust fire and launch strikes on civil infrastructure objects, the enemy made more than 25 sorties of UAVs.

During this day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks in the areas of Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Zalizne, Mykolayivka Druha, Pershotravneve, Peremoha, Novomykhailivka, and Bezimenne settlements.

Aviation of the Defense Forces made 17 strikes. It was confirmed that 14 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy, three strongholds and seven positions of anti-aircraft missile systems were destroyed.

In addition, during the day, the Ukrainian air defense units destroyed the plane, six UAVs and one Kh-59 guided air missile of the enemy.

Missile troops and artillery struck 12 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment, four warehouses with ammunition, positions of anti-aircraft defense and radio-electronic warfare, in particular, the automated jamming station Zhitel. Total losses are currently being determined.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on September 26, it became known that the settlement of Kupiyansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kharkiv Region was liberated from Russian occupiers.

During the day, the Russian occupation army tried to break through the defense of the AFU in the areas of ten settlements in the Donetsk Region. All the attacks of the occupiers were unsuccessful.