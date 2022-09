The number of Russian warships in the waters of the Black Sea on Tuesday, September 27, decreased to six.

This follows from a summary by the South Operational Command.

"The enemy's naval grouping in the Black Sea has been halved. 6 units are left on maneuver, of which 3 are surface-to-surface missile carriers," the fighters specified.

According to their data, there are 24 Kalibr cruise missiles on board the missile carriers.

The soldiers call on the civilian population not to ignore the alarm signals.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, ships of the Russian Federation are kept near the coast of Crimea - in a missile-safe area. The threat of missile strikes and shelling in the reach zones by enemy weapons remains extremely relevant.

Meanwhile, Russia's Black Sea Fleet Command has almost certainly redeployed its Kilo-class submarines from its home port of Sevastopol to Novorossiysk in southern Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

The guarantee of basing the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea was probably one of the reasons that prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to annex the peninsula in 2014.