Recognition of pseudo-referendums by Russia will make it impossible to talk with Putin – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia's recognition of pseudo-referendums and another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory will mean that there can be no negotiations with Russian President Volodymyr Putin.

Zelenskyy stated this while speaking via video link at a meeting of the UN Security Council convened at the initiative of Ukraine.

"Russia's recognition of these pseudo-referendums as supposedly normal, the implementation of the so-called Crimean scenario and another attempt to annex Ukrainian territory will mean that there is nothing to talk about with this President of Russia. Annexation is such a step that puts him alone against all humanity. This is such a clear signal now it is needed from every country in the world," he said.

Zelenskyy called for complete international isolation of Russia in response to what it is doing.

He noted that a state that implements a genocidal policy, keeps the world one step away from a radiation disaster and threatens with nuclear strikes cannot remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council with the right of veto.

"Russia should be excluded from all international organizations. If such exclusion is complicated by the procedure, its participation should be suspended," the President said.

He also called for the introduction of tough new global sanctions against Russia and providing Ukraine with the necessary defense and financial aid so that the aggressor loses.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine should receive clear and legally binding guarantees of collective security, as Ukraine's independence is of fundamental importance for many elements of global security.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, pseudo-referendums organized by the Russian occupiers will be held from September 23 to September 27 in the occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions, and in the temporarily captured territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization, supported the holding of "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and threatened to use nuclear weapons "in the event of a threat to the territorial integrity of Russia."