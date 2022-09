Ukraine’s Air Defense Tells How Many NASAMS Will Be Transferred From US

The United States will first transfer two batteries of NASAMS systems to Ukraine, each of which can have up to eight launchers. The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat reported this at a briefing.

"We will be given two batteries first. The battery can have up to eight launchers, as well as a command post, a radar that will see targets. The NASAMS battery is actually our division, it's up to eight launchers," he said.

So, first Ukraine will receive two batteries, and then it will be necessary to take into account the production capacity and take all steps on the diplomatic front so that the world helps us with these systems in the future.

Ihnat also said that negotiations on the transfer of NASAMS to Ukraine began in the early days of a full-scale war, but decisions on such supplies are not made quickly.

However, only a week ago, the Pentagon announced that Ukraine would receive two NASAMS complexes within two months. Hromadske journalists appealed for comment to the representative of the President, Serhii Nykyforov, who clarified: Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has so far received only consent for the transfer of NASAMS.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pentagon officially concluded a USD 182 million contract with weapons manufacturer Raytheon Missiles & Defense for the procurement of NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems for transfer to Ukraine.

The Pentagon announced that it would transfer the first NASAMS anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine no earlier than November.

On September 25, Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. leader Joe Biden and the U.S. Congress for this air defense. However, he added that the received systems are still not enough to close the airspace from Russian missiles.