Sales of Chinese-brand passenger vehicles continued to rise at a fast clip in August, surging 45.3% year on year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Some 1.03 mln Chinese-brand passenger vehicles were sold last month, accounting for 48.4% of the country's total passenger car sales in August, according to the association.

In the first eight months of the year, sales of domestic auto brands rose 24.5% year on year to near 7 mln units, accounting for 47.8% of China's total passenger car sales in the period and up 4.9 percentage points from the same period in 2021.

In the niche sport utility vehicle market, the market share occupied by Chinese brands rose to 52.3% in August and 54.4% in the January-August period, the association said.